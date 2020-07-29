SWORD IN THE STARS picks up right where its predecessor, ONCE & FUTURE, left off. Merlin, Ari, and the rest of the gang use magic to go back in time to find the magical chalice that will help them defeat the Mercer Corporation. The characters must now face the real Middle Ages which are very different from the future they have grown up in.

All of the characters have experienced the Middle Ages-themed planet in the future, so it is fun to see their reactions when they must face the reality of the real Middle Ages. It’s nowhere near as progressive or as accepting as the future, but it’s also not as white-washed as the characters are made to believe from pop culture and from Merlin’s stories. There are also knights, castles, and dragons which makes all of the events very exciting.

Readers can expect a lot of bizarre yet satisfying plot twists in this lively sequel. If you thought you knew everything about these characters and their pasts, you’ll be surprised about a lot of what happens in this book. It is exciting because you never know quite where it is going to go.

This story continues to break character diversity boundaries and features characters of many races, sexualities, and beliefs. One of the greatest aspects of this series is how it frames diversity as extremely normal. The characters are so used to a world where diversity is accepted by all, that they can’t even fathom the harsh reality that people could be killed for being gay or trans in the past. This theme is explored deeply and successfully in SWORD IN THE STARS and as a result, paints a very hopeful picture for our own futures.