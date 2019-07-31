Sure as Sunrise: Stories of Bruh Rabbit and His Walkin’ Talkin’ Friends
Sure as Sunrise
Alice McGill; Don Tate (Illustrator, Translator)
Retold by a master storyteller who recalls each story from her North Carolina childhood, these five crackling traditional African American folktales about the crafty trickster Bruh Rabbit and his animal pals and rivals will get your listeners thumping their chairs with laughter. Bruh Fox believes there are roasted chicken legs in Bruh Rabbit's mystery bag, but all he gets is a beating. Goodhearted Bruh Possum learns the hard way that a snake is always a snake. (His lesson bears repeating: "No matter how good your heart, if you ever spot trouble, don't never trouble trouble if trouble don't trouble you.") Bruh Sammy the possum plays dead to get himself some groceries, and Bruh Rabbit sets his sights on marrying the king's daughter in "Looking to Get Married."
Themes : ANIMALS. FOLKLORE. HUMOR. MULTICULTURAL BOOKS.
Hardcover
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- The combination of trickster fun, historical truth, and personal storytelling tradition makes this a winner.
–Booklist
- Tate captures the personality of each of the characters, as well as the humor inherent in these stories. Varying perspectives keep the action moving. This excellent collection makes a great choice for reading aloud and will appeal to a wide audience.
–School Library Journal
