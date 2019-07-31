Stink: The Incredible Shrinking Kid (Stink series)
Megan McDonald; Peter H. Reynolds (Illustrator)
Fans of the Judy Moody series about an outspoken and assertive third grade girl have been glad to see a whole new spin-off series about her younger brother, Stink, just as Beezus fans love books about her little sister, Ramona, in Beverly Cleary's classic series. Shortest in his family and the shortest second-grader in Class 2D, Stink is appalled when Judy measures him before bed and gives him the bad news: he's one quarter inch shorter now than he was that morning. Judy gives him hair gel to make his hair stick straight up so he looks taller. Unfortunately, it turns his hair orange. "I look like a carrot!" he says. In other hilarious chapters, Stink is chosen to bring home the class newt, Newton, with disastrous results, and he does a report on his favorite president, the shortest one, James Madison, for Presidents' Day. Interspersed throughout this breezy, easy-to-read chapter book are Stink's own comic book pages, "The Adventures of Stink." Kids love to write and illustrate new cartoon panels based on their own lives, adventures, and imaginations. Set them loose on the rest of the series, and ZOOM, they're reading and loving it!
Themes : BROTHERS AND SISTERS. HUMOR. PRESIDENTS. SCHOOLS & SCHOOL STORIES.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Her timing is impeccable and her voicing is playful, adding a new dimension to this already compelling story. Appropriate for group or individual listening, this title will be especially appreciated by emergent readers.
–Kirsten Martindale, School Library Journal
- Presented in large type on small pages, enhanced with plenty of Reynolds’s black-and-white ink-and-wash drawings, plus comics contributed by Stink himself, and ending on a triumphant note, this makes fine fare for fledgling chapter-book readers.
–Kirkus Reviews
