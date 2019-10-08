Stanford Wong Flunks Big-time

Because he's just flunked sixth-grade English, Stanford Wong, who thinks of himself as "the only stupid Chinese kid in America," won't be able to go to basketball camp this summer. Instead, he'll be taking a summer school English class with Mr. Glick, AKA Teacher Torturer. If he fails it, he'll be off the A-team at Rancho Rosetta Middle School next year and back in sixth grade to boot. In addition, Stanford's forgetful but wonderfully eccentric grandmother, Yin-Yin, is about to get moved into Vacation Village, an old people's home, and he doesn't want her to go. Dad is always working late and has nothing but harsh words for his less than academic son. Stanford's lied to his friends, telling them he got an A in English. And worst of all, that tattletale, that geek, his mortal enemy, Millicent Min, who's so smart she's already in high school and who has the nerve to call him Stan-Turd, is going to be tutoring him in English at the library 3 days a week all summer, though he makes her swear on her mother's life she won't tell a soul. It takes a tough teacher and a first crush to get Stanford back on track.

Your boys who won't read will read this one. They know Stanford. Some of them are Stanford. This is the male counterpart book to Millicent Min, Girl Genius and So Totally Emily Ebers, each of which covers the same events, each perceived so completely differently from the three characters’ points of view.

Reviewed by : JF.

Themes : CHINESE AMERICANS. FATHERS AND SONS. HUMOR. MULTICULTURAL BOOKS.