Snake and Lizard

Though their first encounter ends with a heated argument when Lizard accuses Snake of blocking his path with her tail, they soon realize they like each other a lot. Through 15 delightful short stories, rich with dialogue and illustrated with diminutive pen and ink and watercolors on every other page, the two new friends learn to tolerate each other's differences in food likes, bad moods, and family secrets. There are people lessons we pick up from these two not-always-amiable reptiles: admitting fault, saying you're sorry, and helping others are just three. One of my favorites is "In the Garden" where Snake is afraid of the human lady there who screamed at him. Lizard chides him for hissing at her, saying, "Just remember that human things are creatures too, and all creatures need kindness." Snake says, "But human things give me the creeps." Snake tries to be kind, but it's no use. The garden woman screams at him again. What did he do that got her upset? He kissed her.

Themes : ANIMALS. BEST FRIENDS. FRIENDSHIP. SHORT STORIES.