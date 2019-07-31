School!: Adventures at the Harvey N. Trouble Elementary School

Laugh-out-loud funny, from the endpapers to the final page, this illustrated novel tells about a week of what would be very ordinary happenings – except that this particular hotsy-totsy, tippy-toppy, super-duper,hunky-dory, yowie-ka-zowie week is at the Harvey N. Trouble Elementary School – where everyone and everything is just a little different and a lot hilarious.

It's not about the plot – although you do care what happens next. It's not about the characters, though you get to know them pretty well. It's all about the way the story is told – with not one single opportunity to make a good pun missed. Take the names of the kids for example: Ron Faster (who runs very fast, indeed); Sid Down (who would rather not be seated); Adam Up (who is a math whiz); and Chuckie Upkins (poor boy – whatever he eats upsets his tummy). And the teachers: Ms. Doremi Fasollatido (music); Hugh da Mann (kindergarten); Arthur Mometer (school nurse).

Get it? Every kid you know sure will!

Themes : HUMOR. PUNS AND PUNNING. SCHOOLS & SCHOOL STORIES. TEACHERS. WORDS AND WORD PLAY GAMES.