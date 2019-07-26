Public School Superhero
James Patterson; Chris Tebbetts; Cory Thomas (Illustrator)
Kenny Wright lives in a bad area of Washington, D.C. His middle school, Anacostia, is a wreck. Luckily, he is being raised by his grandmother, who taught elementary school for 62 years and keeps a close eye on him. But, poor Kenny is also confronted with a group of bullies in his school, and his close relationship with his grandmother doesn't help.
Reviewed by : SS
Themes : GRAPHIC NOVELS. DIARIES. MIDDLE SCHOOL. SUPERHEROES.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- "A smart and kind story topped with just the right amount of social justice." – Kirkus Reviews
- "Packed with fast-paced tween-speak, Public School Superhero will entertain and enlighten…. Readers will also enjoy the multiple pages of funny, comic book-style illustrations packed with superhero stunts and preteen angst…. Definitely buy this one." – School Library Journal
