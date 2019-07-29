Pranklopedia: The Funniest, Grossest, Craziest, Not-Mean Pranks on the Planet!

Whoopee cushions are the types of things that bring elated smiles to every little boy and girl.What eight year old would not roll over in uncontrollable laughter when their parent innocently sits down on a couch and an explosive sound originates from what appears to be their backside?This is pure genius in a kid’s mind!Pranklopedia is written for every whoopee cushion loving, hand-buzzing, plastic feces adoring kid in America.

Opening with a “Brief History of Pranking,” Julie Winterbottom entices her audience with little known facts about the origins of pranks.She goes on to caution and educate the average prankster with responsible pranking, knowing when a prank has gone too far (and apologizing), and clear guidance on how to pull off the perfect hoax.The book is organized with three levels of pranks including easy, medium and expert (experienced pranksters only) and contains amusing cartoon-like drawings accompanying each trick.

Pranks are organized alphabetically and are laid out similar to a recipe with a brief description, materials needed, and instructions on setup and pulling off the joke.There are Very Important Pranks (V.I.P.) highlighted throughout the well-organized chapters, as well as anecdotes on thematic pranks including Art Pranks, Sports Pranks, TV pranks, and Presidential Pranks.

The Pranklopedia itself is riddled with author-created pranks throughout the book, which are pointed out to the reader in “After Z” followed by a chapter including “ready-to-use labels, letters, signs, and more!” An amusing read for that creative kid that wants to share their sense of humor with the masses.

Parent Tips: Motivate kids to read by increasing your own prank-abilities.

If your reader considers pranks project-based learning, this is the perfect title to use as enticement to conduct further research on the best pranks in history.

Teacher Tips: Ban this title from the classroom library…just kidding!

Themes : HUMOR. IMAGINATION. SATIRE.