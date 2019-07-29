Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes
I Love My White Shoes
Eric Litwin; James Dean (Illustrator)
Pete the Cat, a lanky, skinny-tailed, indigo-hued kitty with big, almond-shaped, yellow eyes, is sauntering down the street in his brand-new lace-up sneakers and singing: "I love my white shoes, I love my white shoes, I love my white shoes." Oh, no! Pete steps in a large pile--actually, an entire hill--of strawberries. "What color did it turn his shoes?" Everyone will know: "RED!"
On the next page, against an all-red background, there is a full-page view of Pete's foot, clad in its now-red shoe. "Did Pete cry? Goodness, no!" In fact, there's Pete thinking "everything is cool!" He just changes the lyrics a bit, singing, "I love my red shoes . . ." as he continues on his laid-back, mellow stroll. Pete steps next in a pile of blueberries, and then a large puddle of mud. Scratchy pen and inks outline the bold-colored watercolors of unflappable Pete against a background of primary colors. When he steps in a bucket of water that washes the colors away, he ambles along, his sneaks squeaking, singing, "I love my wet shoes . . ." The moral of his story? "No matter what you step in, keep walking along and singing your song . . . . . . because it's all good."
Themes : CATS. MUSIC. STORIES IN RHYME.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Bright, childlike illustrations show the long-limbed feline regularly altering his footwear but continuing not to watch where he’s walking.
–School Library Journal
