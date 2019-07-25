No, David!
No, David!
David Shannon (Illustrator)
When David Shannon was five years old, he wrote and illustrated his first book. On every page were these words: NO, DAVID! . . . and a picture of David doing things he was not supposed to do.
Now David is all grown up. But some things never change. . . .
Over fifteen years after its initial publication, NO, DAVID! remains a perennial household favorite, delighting children, parents, and teachers alike. David is a beloved character, whose unabashed good humor, mischievous smile, and laughter-inducing antics underline the love parents have for their children--even when they misbehave.
Now David is all grown up. But some things never change. . . .
Over fifteen years after its initial publication, NO, DAVID! remains a perennial household favorite, delighting children, parents, and teachers alike. David is a beloved character, whose unabashed good humor, mischievous smile, and laughter-inducing antics underline the love parents have for their children--even when they misbehave.
Hardcover
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Kids won’t be able to resist the rough-and-tumble David[‘s]…monster talent for getting into trouble.
–Newsweek
- The vigorous and wacky full-color acrylic paintings portray a lively and imaginative boy whose stick-figure body conveys every nuance of anger, exuberance, defiance, and, best of all, the reassurance of his mother’s love. This book is perfect for reading aloud.
–School Library Journal
- Shannon’s pen whisks over the double-page spreads in a flurry of energy, as he gains perspective on an image of a bare-bottomed David cavorting down a quiet suburban street or closes in on the boy’s face as he inserts a finger into his triangle nose, his button eyes tense with concentration, and perfectly round head looming larger than the pages.
–Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Bang, Molly. When Sophie Gets Angry–Really, Really Angry… Scholastic, 1999.
- Bush, Timothy. Benjamin McFadden and the Robot Babysitter. Crown, 1998.
- Delton, Judy. I’m Telling You Now. Dutton, 1983.
- Fearnley, Jan. Watch Out! Candlewick, 2004.
- Feiffer, Jules. I’m Not Bobby! Hyperion, 2001.
- Hutchins, Pat. Where’s the Baby? Greenwillow, 1988.
- Jonell, Lynne. I Need a Snake. Putnam, 1998.
- Long, Melinda. How I Became a Pirate. Illus. by David Shannon. Harcourt, 2003.
- Marshall, James. The Cut-Ups. Viking, 1984.
- Shannon, David. David Gets in Trouble. Scholastic, 2002.
- Shannon, David. David Goes to School. Scholastic, 1999.
- Vail, Rachel. Sometimes I’m Bombaloo. Scholastic, 2002.
- Wells, Rosemary. Noisy Nora. Dial, 1997.
- Willems, Mo. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Hyperion, 2003.