Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

No, David!

No, David!

No, David!

David Shannon (Illustrator)

When David Shannon was five years old, he wrote and illustrated his first book. On every page were these words: NO, DAVID! . . . and a picture of David doing things he was not supposed to do.

Now David is all grown up. But some things never change. . . .



Over fifteen years after its initial publication, NO, DAVID! remains a perennial household favorite, delighting children, parents, and teachers alike. David is a beloved character, whose unabashed good humor, mischievous smile, and laughter-inducing antics underline the love parents have for their children--even when they misbehave.

Hardcover

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Kids won’t be able to resist the rough-and-tumble David[‘s]…monster talent for getting into trouble.
    –Newsweek
  • The vigorous and wacky full-color acrylic paintings portray a lively and imaginative boy whose stick-figure body conveys every nuance of anger, exuberance, defiance, and, best of all, the reassurance of his mother’s love. This book is perfect for reading aloud.
    –School Library Journal
  • Shannon’s pen whisks over the double-page spreads in a flurry of energy, as he gains perspective on an image of a bare-bottomed David cavorting down a quiet suburban street or closes in on the boy’s face as he inserts a finger into his triangle nose, his button eyes tense with concentration, and perfectly round head looming larger than the pages.
    –Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Bang, Molly. When Sophie Gets Angry–Really, Really Angry… Scholastic, 1999.
  • Bush, Timothy. Benjamin McFadden and the Robot Babysitter. Crown, 1998.
  • Delton, Judy. I’m Telling You Now. Dutton, 1983.
  • Fearnley, Jan. Watch Out! Candlewick, 2004.
  • Feiffer, Jules. I’m Not Bobby! Hyperion, 2001.
  • Hutchins, Pat. Where’s the Baby? Greenwillow, 1988.
  • Jonell, Lynne. I Need a Snake. Putnam, 1998.
  • Long, Melinda. How I Became a Pirate. Illus. by David Shannon. Harcourt, 2003.
  • Marshall, James. The Cut-Ups. Viking, 1984.
  • Shannon, David. David Gets in Trouble. Scholastic, 2002.
  • Shannon, David. David Goes to School. Scholastic, 1999.
  • Vail, Rachel. Sometimes I’m Bombaloo. Scholastic, 2002.
  • Wells, Rosemary. Noisy Nora. Dial, 1997.
  • Willems, Mo. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Hyperion, 2003.