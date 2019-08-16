Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Senator And Me: A Dog’s Eye View Of Washington, D.C.

My Senator and Me

My Senator and Me

Edward M. Kennedy; David Small (Illustrator)

"If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." Senator Ted Kennedy did just that—an effusive black Portuguese Water Dog named Splash, who narrates this breezy and informative tour of the nation's capital and guide to daily life in the Capitol. Splash attends the Senator's staff meeting, takes a ride on the tram, is at Kennedy's side for a press conference, and watches the debate between opposing sides of a conference committee session as they come to a compromise on an education bill.

David Small's oversized watercolors of Splash and his on-the-go Senator make this a natural companion to his Caldecott Medal book, So You Want to Be President? by Judith St. George. Together, they give an easy-to-grasp overview of the way things work in the U. S. government. Information on how a bill becomes law and bios of Senator Kennedy and Splash round out the volume. There's even an e-mail address for Splash, if the kids want to send him a note: splash@tedkennedy.com.

Reviewed by : JF.

Themes : DOGS. U.S. HISTORY.

Picture Book

CRITICS HAVE SAID

    • With its multicultural cast, nonpartisan viewpoint, and protagonist brimming with personality, this look inside the Beltway is a first choice for classrooms, tourists, and animal lovers everywhere.
      Wendy Lukehart, School Library Journal
    • Biographical sketches of Kennedy and Splash and a succinct explanation of how a bill becomes a law conclude this amusing, informative account, certain to win the votes-and hearts-of dog-loving kids.
      Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Cheney, Lynne. America: A Patriotic Primer. Simon & Schuster, 2002. ISBN-13: 9780689851926

Cronin, Doreen. Duck for President. Simon & Schuster, 2004. ISBN-13: 9781416958000

Davis, Gibbs. Wackiest White House Pets. Scholastic, 2004. ISBN-13: 9780439443739

Harness, Cheryl. Ghosts of the White House. Simon & Schuster, 1998. ISBN-13: 9780689848926

Krull, Kathleen. Lives of the Presidents: Fame, Shame (and What the Neighbors Thought). Harcourt, 1998. ISBN-13: 9780152008086

O’Connor, Jane. If the Walls Could Talk: Family Life at the White House. Simon & Schuster, 2004. ISBN-13: 9780689868634

Provensen, Alice. The Buck Stops Here: The Presidents of the United States. Harcourt, 2000. ISBN-13: 9780060247867

St. George, Judith. So You Want to Be President? Philomel, 2000. ISBN-13: 9780399243172

Stier, Catherine. If I Were President. Albert Whitman, 1999. ISBN-13: 9780807535424

Thimmesh, Catherine. Madam President: The Extraordinary, True (and Evolving) Story of Women in Politics. Houghton Mifflin, 2004. ISBN-13: 9780618971435

Winters, Kay. My Teacher for President. Dutton, 2004. ISBN-13: 9780525471868