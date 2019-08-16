My Senator And Me: A Dog’s Eye View Of Washington, D.C.
My Senator and Me
Edward M. Kennedy; David Small (Illustrator)
"If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." Senator Ted Kennedy did just that—an effusive black Portuguese Water Dog named Splash, who narrates this breezy and informative tour of the nation's capital and guide to daily life in the Capitol. Splash attends the Senator's staff meeting, takes a ride on the tram, is at Kennedy's side for a press conference, and watches the debate between opposing sides of a conference committee session as they come to a compromise on an education bill.
David Small's oversized watercolors of Splash and his on-the-go Senator make this a natural companion to his Caldecott Medal book, So You Want to Be President? by Judith St. George. Together, they give an easy-to-grasp overview of the way things work in the U. S. government. Information on how a bill becomes law and bios of Senator Kennedy and Splash round out the volume. There's even an e-mail address for Splash, if the kids want to send him a note: splash@tedkennedy.com.
Reviewed by : JF.
Themes : DOGS. U.S. HISTORY.
- With its multicultural cast, nonpartisan viewpoint, and protagonist brimming with personality, this look inside the Beltway is a first choice for classrooms, tourists, and animal lovers everywhere.
Wendy Lukehart, School Library Journal
- Biographical sketches of Kennedy and Splash and a succinct explanation of how a bill becomes a law conclude this amusing, informative account, certain to win the votes-and hearts-of dog-loving kids.
Publishers Weekly
