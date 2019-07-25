My Animals

When should you start sharing books and stories with your children? As soon as they're born. Some studies have shown that babies in utero respond to being read to, especially rhythmic and rhyming books like early Dr. Seuss. Here, then, is a board book for newborns who will appreciate the stark contrast of the mostly black and white glossy illustrations, with just the tiniest touch of color. Book-sharing adults are drawn to bright colors and flash, but up until about six months, babies will gaze with great concentration and fascination on pictures rendered in plain old black and white. What's so appealing about this wordless depiction of 18 animals in their habitats is the die-cut circle, about the size of a nickel, that highlights a detail on each page. Some pages depict friendly-looking white animals against a black background; others are the opposite. Most striking is the black textured cover, with a raised white dog in the middle. It's just plain handsome.