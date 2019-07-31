Moxy Maxwell Does Not Love Writing Thank-you Notes

In a contemporary comedy with, perhaps, the most kid-friendly and irresistible book cover of the year, get ready to procrastinate big time with ten-year-old Moxy who has promised her mother she will write twelve thank-you notes today, the day after Christmas. Tomorrow, she and her twin brother Mark are supposed to fly to California to stay with their father, a self-proclaimed "mover and shaker" in Hollywood, and go to a star-studded New Year's Bash with him. Even though Mom says no notes, no trip, Moxy can't seem to get started until she decides to write a form letter and run it off on the new copier her stepdad Ajax got for Christmas. In chapter 23 (the chapters are very short and punchy), the author herself offers five good reasons why this may not be a good idea. In addition, all of the chapters sport long titles starting with "In Which," and also some black and white photographs taken by Moxy's brother. All of these things add to the general hilarity and charm of a story with a serious side, too, of children dealing with an absent father. By the way, the author is absolutely right about that copier. Not a good idea. Nor is the gold spray paint, which she knows she's forbidden to touch. Will Moxy get those thank you notes done without trashing the house? Don't hold your breath.

Readers will want to find out about the third-worst day of Moxy's life in the first book about her, Moxy Maxwell Does Not Love Stuart Little.

Reviewed by : JF.

Themes : BEHAVIOR. BROTHERS AND SISTERS. FAMILY LIFE. HUMOR.