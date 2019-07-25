Everyone's heard of it...but nobody's read it. Luke, Seth, and Kady have heard all the stories about Malice-a secret comic about a strange, awful world full of tricks and traps, and overseen by a sinister master of ceremonies, Tall Jake. But if the rumours are to be believed, the children in this comic are real...

Luke is the first to fall into this trap-and Seth and Kady are the next to follow. They have left our world and entered the sinister comic book. The question is-can they make it out alive?

From acclaimed author, Chris Wooding, a novel that's half fact, half comic-and all thrills.