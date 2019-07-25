Llama Llama Time to Share
Anna Dewdney
Llama has a sharing drama!
Build a tower. Make a moat.
Nelly's dolly sails a boat.
What can Llama Llama add?
Maybe sharing's not so bad.
Llama Llama has new neighbors! Nelly Gnu and her mama stop by for a play date, but Llama's not so sure it's time to share all his toys. Maybe just his blocks? It could be fun to make a castle with Nelly . . . But wait--Nelly has Llama's little Fuzzy Llama! The fun turns to tears when Fuzzy Llama is ripped in two, "all because of Nelly Gnu!" Mama comes to the rescue and fixes Fuzzy, but she makes it clear: "I'll put Fuzzy on the stairs, until you're sure that you can share."
Fun to read aloud and helpful to children and parents alike, Llama Llama Time to Share is for any child who needs a little encouragement in sharing.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Once again, Dewdney conveys a highly relatable source of llama drama with warmth and authentically childlike characters.
–Publisher
- A solid addition to the popular series for toddlers and preschoolers.
–Kirkus Reviews
- This picture book will be a pleasure to share with friends, old and gnu.
–School Library Journal
