Living Color
Living Color
Steve Jenkins (Illustrator)
In an innovative and intriguing animal book illustrated with dazzling cut paper collages, explore the animal kingdom sorted by color. There are four pages of red animals, with two or three profiles on each page, and an explanation of how the color red helps that animal stay alive. Take a gander, for instance, at the poisonous Malaysian cherry-red centipede, whose color lets predators know it won't be tasty; the most poisonous fish in the world, the stonefish, that looks like a piece of red coral, hiding on the ocean floor; and the baby crow, whose open red mouth signals the parents that it is hungry. Other colors profiled are blue, yellow, green, orange, purple, and pink. What a visual feast for animal fans.
At the back of the book is a glossary, arranged by color, with a mini-sized picture of each creature, its length, habitat, diet, and a few extra facts. As you share this book with your children, ask them to categorize each animal into its family—insects, fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians, mammals. Talk about other animals they know that use their colors for camouflage, courting, or communicating.
Reviewed by : JF.
Themes : ANIMALS.
Reinforced
Buy Book
Reinforced
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Jenkins once again astounds…the combination of easy-to-understand language and gorgeous illustrations makes this a prime choice for any young animal enthusiast’s collection.
Publishers Weekly
- Another amazing work by a master illustrator.
School Library Journal
- It’s difficult to imagine a science topic better suited to picture-book form than this one, which offers a pageant of the most stunning, vividly hued creatures on the planet.
Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Collard, Sneed B., III. Animal Dads. Houghton Mifflin, 1997.
Heller, Ruth. Color. Putnam, 1995.
Jenkins, Steve. Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2005.
Jenkins, Steve. Big and Little. Houghton Mifflin, 1996.
Jenkins, Steve. Biggest, Strongest, Fastest. Ticknor & Fields, 1995.
Jenkins, Steve. Hottest Coldest Highest Deepest. Houghton Mifflin, 1998.
Jenkins, Steve. Life on Earth: The Story of Evolution. Houghton Mifflin, 2002.
Jenkins, Steve. Prehistoric Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2005.
Jenkins, Steve. What Do You Do When Something Wants to Eat You? Houghton Mifflin, 1997.
Jenkins, Steve, and Robin Page. What Do You Do With a Tail Like This? Houghton Mifflin, 2003.