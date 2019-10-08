For a book to be considered a classic, it must be timeless. There is a reason we still read Austen, Melville, Hemingway and Brontë (both Charlotte and Emily) — these extraordinary writers captured the essence of their eras while also conveying a universal message that readers can relate to centuries later. Sharing these classic morals with a young reader is perhaps one of the most important things we can do for future generations.

While a 13 year old might not be able to read and enjoy Moby-Dick, there is plenty of classic literature that is accessible for young readers. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women has stood the test of time and is enjoyed by both young and old. The novel has been adapted many times for the big and small screens, most recently announced is the Greta Gerwig adaptation starring Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. The fact that this heart-warming story about four sisters has also so successfully permeated mainstream pop culture is a true testament to Alcott's talents.

Originally published in 1869, Little Women was based on Alcott's own experiences. Alcott introduces us to the spunky, tom-boy, book-loving Jo; the dainty but fragile Beth; the beautiful and responsible Meg; and the artistic, but sometimes vain Amy. Though the family Amy not be rich financially speaking, they are rich with love and kindness. The family struggles while their father is serving in the Civil War, yet, even though times do get grim, the girls still manage to go on many adventures. As Jo famously states, "I don't like to doze by the fire. I like adventures, and I'm going to find some."

Each "little woman" goes on her own journey of self-discovery and the book truly captures the happiness that comes with growing up and finding one's self. Perfect for all ages, Little Women is best enjoyed by readers ages 12 and up. However, this is also a lovely story to read with your young reader. Young girls especially can learn some wonderful life lessons from the March sisters!

Reviewed by : Elora W.

Themes : Family, history, love