Little Pig Joins the Band

He's the youngest member of his family. Everyone calls him Little Pig. They don't even hear when he tries to remind them: "My name is Jacob!" All he wants to do is keep up.

At a visit to Grandpa's, his brothers and sisters find Grandpa's old marching-band instruments, and Little Pig tries each of them on. He's too little to play the drum … and the trombone … and the trumpet. (Don't even ask about that tuba!) His sibs take on the instruments and begin their march. When they all play different tunes and get out of step, they end up in a pile of pigs and instruments. What this band needs is a leader!

Of course it is Little Pig to the rescue, and in one joyful spread – with red and white colors blazing – Little Pig proves that the baton and whistle are just his size. (Even if the hat is a little large.)

The power of persistence and the simple belief that "yes, I can" pervade this heart-warming tale of childhood triumph. Sweet illustrations (a Little Pig snout and ears peeking over the drum; a Little Pig measuring himself against the tuba; and an overall-clad back of Little Pig conducting his band) and humorous asides offer youngsters and the grown-ups who share this book with them, plenty to enjoy on every page.

Reviewed by : LLW

Themes : BROTHERS AND SISTERS. MUSIC AND MUSICIANS. SELF-CONFIDENCE.