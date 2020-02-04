Katie Woo, Where Are You? By Fran Manushkin and illustrated by Tammie Lyon is perfect for ages five to seven. There are fun and colorful images on each page that are sure to spark children’s interest. The text is on the larger side and written in a very clear and concise manner which makes it extremely accessible for new young readers.

Katie Woo is an absolutely endearing character. Katie Woo, Where Are You?is merely one in the Katie Woo Series, which includes over thirty books, so the fun goes on and kids can read more about her adventures. In Katie Woo, Where Are You?, Katie goes to the mall with her parents and gets a bit distracted. While her mom shops for a dress and her dad checks out new TVs neither realizes that Katie is missing. When they connect her mom thought Katie had been with her dad and her dad thought Katie had been with her mom. However, Katie doesn’t even realize she is lost, she is off having a nice day and, spoiler alter, in the end is happily reunited with her parents.

This is an excellent book for that awkward time when kids are flying through picture books but might not be ready to dive into a full-fledged chapter book quite yet. Katie Woo, Where Are You?includes a glossary which breaks down the pronunciation of some of the more advanced vocabulary used in the book, along with their definitions. Discussion questions and writing prompts are also included in the back of the book, making this great for classrooms or for some fun extracurricular learning at home.