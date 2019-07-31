Justin Case: School, Drool, and Other Daily Disasters

His name is Justin Krzeszewski. Not so easy to pronounce. So he’s called Justin K. Until some kids give him a nickname: Justin Case. He doesn’t like that name, but it suits him. He’s a kid who worries – all the time – about everything.



Spend third grade with Justin in this day-by-day chronicle: from the disappointment of not getting the teacher he wants – the one all his friends have -- to the stress of Saturdays at soccer (in Fall) and baseball (in Spring), to wanting a dog, getting the dog, and then being afraid of the dog, to loosing his favorite stuffed toy (even though he’s too old for stuffed animals). Justin tells it all in his own honest, vulnerable, funny voice. Lucky readers will feel they’ve made a real friend.

Reviewed by : LLW.

Themes : BEST FRIENDS. DIARIES. DOGS. SCHOOLS & SCHOOL STORIES.