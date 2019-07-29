Jokelopedia: The Biggest, Best, Silliest, Dumbest Joke Book Ever
Jokelopedia
Weitman et al; Alison Benjamin; Eva Blank; Rosanne Green; Lisa Sparks; Ilana Weitzman; Mike Wright (Illustrator)
Kids might not read this whole big compendium cover to cover, but as a book to dip into for truly funny and classic jokes, riddles, practical jokes, spotlights on major comedians, and advice on becoming a comedian, it's an endless source of material. There are more than 1,700 jokes here, including 59 knock-knocks, practical jokes, silly songs, a bit of tasteless humor boys especially will find side-splitting, and some old chestnuts like: What did the judge say when the skunk came in to testify? Odor in the court! (Just because you heard some of these when you were 8 doesn’t make them any less funny to kids today.) This could be just the book to get your household comedians memorizing favorite jokes and working up comedy routines for your next family dinner.
Wannabe kid comics also abound in fiction, including Gordon Korman’s Maxx Comedy: Funniest Kid in America, Elizabeth Levy's My Life as a Fifth-Grade Comedian; and Louis Sachar's Dogs Don't Tell Jokes.
Reviewed by : JF.
Themes : HUMOR.
Trade Paperback
Buy Book
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- "Just about every child loves to tell jokes, and this book provides enough jokes to last any eight-year-old until he/she is twelve." – Children
- "Jokelopedia is recommended for fans of jokes and joke books: a title packed with jokes, punch lines, and a satisfying blend of one-liners, stories, cartoons and fun dumb jokes certain to appeal to a range of funny bones. A fun joke book recommended for all ages." – Internet Book Watch
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Berk, Meridith and Toni Vavrus. Great Book of School Jokes. Sterling, 1994. ISBN-13: 978-0613216340
- Brewer, Paul. You Must Be Joking! Cricket, 2003. ISBN-13: 978-0812626612
- Conford, Ellen. Lenny Kandell, Smart Aleck. Little, Brown, 1983. ISBN-13: 978-0671500788
- Korman, Gordon. Maxx Comedy: Funniest Kid in America. Hyperion, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0786838950
- Levy, Elizabeth. My Life as a Fifth-Grade Comedian. HarperCollins, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0439223614
- Rosenbloom, Joseph. The Little Giant Book of Jokes. Sterling, 1996. ISBN-13: 978-1402749735
- Rovin, Jeff. 500 Hilarious Jokes for Kids. Signet, 1990.
- Sachar, Louis. Dogs Don’t Tell Jokes. Knopf, 1991. ISBN-13: 978-0747555247
- Terban, Marvin. Funny You Should Ask: How to Make Up Jokes and Riddles with Wordplay. Clarion, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-0395581131