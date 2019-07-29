Jokelopedia: The Biggest, Best, Silliest, Dumbest Joke Book Ever

Kids might not read this whole big compendium cover to cover, but as a book to dip into for truly funny and classic jokes, riddles, practical jokes, spotlights on major comedians, and advice on becoming a comedian, it's an endless source of material. There are more than 1,700 jokes here, including 59 knock-knocks, practical jokes, silly songs, a bit of tasteless humor boys especially will find side-splitting, and some old chestnuts like: What did the judge say when the skunk came in to testify? Odor in the court! (Just because you heard some of these when you were 8 doesn’t make them any less funny to kids today.) This could be just the book to get your household comedians memorizing favorite jokes and working up comedy routines for your next family dinner.

Wannabe kid comics also abound in fiction, including Gordon Korman’s Maxx Comedy: Funniest Kid in America, Elizabeth Levy's My Life as a Fifth-Grade Comedian; and Louis Sachar's Dogs Don't Tell Jokes.

Reviewed by : JF.

Themes : HUMOR.