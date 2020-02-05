It Looked Like Spilt Milk by Charles Green Shaw is the perfect example of the analogy “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It Looked Like Spilt Milk is a book of very few words but a whole lot of ideas. The book uses white silhouette pictures of simple objects and the caption, “Sometimes it looked like a … but it wasn’t a … ” to help children have fun with their imaginations. Children will anticipate the consistent caption and insert the name of the picture when you turn the page. Pictures of a rabbit, an owl, a birthday cake and a mitten all in colored white demonstrate how we can see things differently all around us. It Looked Like Spilt Milk helps children three to seven develop picture reading skills and build towards reading from memory and further. Children will feel the thrill and success of reading at what ever developmental level they are currently at.

It Looked Like Spilt Milk is another wonderful book to extend upon and will create teachable moments in a child’s environment. A simple cloud can become a page from the book and generate great talks about weather and whatever else a child’s imagination can come up with. Children will invent their own games with this wonderfully illustrated book in mind, and will lead them to many interesting topics beyond spilt milk. Snuggle up with your child and let your imagination’s run wild. You will be impressed with where It Looks Like Spilt Milk will take and love what you see there together with your child.