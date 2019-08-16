"If you decide to go to the moon in your own rocket ship, read this book before you start." So begins a resplendent you-are-there nonfiction picture book, narrated in second person, with sensational full-page paintings. We follow an eager blonde-haired boy as he blasts off in a rocket ship and heads for the moon. Weightless, he swims about the cabin, sleeps tied down, and watches the sparkling stars in every direction. After two and a half days, he lands, takes a moonwalk in his spacesuit, and looks out over the lifeless gray sand and stone into the blackness of space. On his way back to Earth, the clouds and continents and seas appear, a swirling ball of color in the black void. A four page Technicolor foldout displays a majestic sweep of biomes; animals of land, sea, and air; people and buildings through history; and a multicultural mix of children leaping into a lake.

Themes : ASTRONAUTS. MOON. SPACE. IMAGINATION.