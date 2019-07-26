I Must Have Bobo!
Eileen Rosenthal; Marc Rosenthal (Illustrator)
When Willy woke up there was trouble. Where was Bobo? Willy needs Bobo. But, Earl the cat likes Bobo, too. A favorite toy is hard to share...even when it's a sock monkey. With sparse text and a modern-nostalgic vibe, this retro-fun book about friends (sock monkeys) and frenemies (devious cats) is an ode to favorite toys everywhere. Oh, Earl! Leave Bobo alone.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- As boy and cat tussle over Bobo, fundamental preschooler emotions–desire, fear, frustration, despair–will play for appreciative giggles.
–The New York Times
An excellent choice for bedtime or storytime.
–School Library Journal
