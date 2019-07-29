I Face the Wind

A young girl demonstrates the properties of wind through her own observations and a series of easy-to-read-and-do activities and experiments, using common household materials, that teach science through experience. The collage illustrations are amiable and appealing and the question-filled text will get readers thinking, testing, and drawing scientific conclusions. There are questions to consider: Can you name some things you see wind do? Why does the wind push you? What is wind made of? (Do you remember that Donovan song from the 1960s with the refrain, "Ah, but I may as well try and catch the wind."?) In one simple experiment, the girl actually does catch the wind, in a plastic bag. (Try it. Open your plastic bag, twirl it to catch the air, and twist it shut. There. You've just caught the wind. Easy.) In the most visual experiment, the girl weighs air, using two balloons, a pencil, coat hanger, and two pieces of tape.

