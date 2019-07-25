Hurry! Hurry!
Eve Bunting; Jeff Mack (Illustrator)
Rooster is spreading the word:Hurry! Hurry! All the animals rush to the barn--and arrive just in time to greet the tiniest member of the farm family, hatching out of his egg.
Eve Bunting's simple energetic text and Jeff Mack's colorful art come together in a joyful book that's perfect for preschoolers.
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This charming story celebrates the anticipation of a new life and its long-awaited appearance.
–Maryann H. Owen, School Library Journal
- A deceptively simple, joyous offering, this will surely enliven story hours, and its enthusiastic tone may rub off on kids who are facing the impending arrival of a new sibling with decidedly less eagerness.
–Gillian Engberg, Booklist
- The visuals convey a sense of motion throughout this harried story, and it helps young readers think about life and life cycles on the farm.
–Curry Coates, Children
