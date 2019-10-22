Audrey Rose and Thomas are studying at Europe’s most prestigious forensics academy. Students and faculty live and work in a gloomy, isolated Romanian castle, once home to Prince Dracula. After a series of disturbing deaths, rumors spread that Prince Dracula has returned. Thomas and Audrey Rose are determined to pursue the chilling clues and identify the killer.

Although “Hunting Prince Dracula” can be categorized as a Gothic Romance, it’s a whole lot more than that category suggests. Audrey Rose is the quintessential feminist. At one point she reflects, “(men) were not born superior. No matter how society falsely conditioned them.” She considers marriage to be an option, not an inevitability. Throughout the book there are references to the encumbrances of her clothing, especially her skirts, gloves and corset. At the close of the book, she opens a box that’s a gift to herself- a (scandalous) pair of breeches, with a belt to hold her scalpel. Readers will cheer her audacity and originality.

The book includes details of mortuary science, actual photographs from the time periods, a thumb nail background on science in the late 1800’s, information about Romanian dynasties and a pronunciation guide to Romanian. An “Author’s Note” also clarifies the departures from historical fact to creative liberties.

Hooked? Read Maniscalco’s previous best-selling book: “Stalking Jack the Ripper" and check out "Hunting Prince Dracula".

Reviewed by : Fran Hawk