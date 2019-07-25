How Do Dinosaurs Get Well Soon?
Jane Yolen; Mark Teague (Illustrator)
What if a dinosaur catches the flu? Does he whimper and whine between each "At-choo"?Does he drop dirty tissues all over the floor?Does he fling his medicine out of the door? Just like kids, little dinosaurs hate being sick. And going to the doctor can be pretty scary. How DO dinosaurs get well soon? They drink lots of juice, and they get lots of rest; they're good at the doctor's, 'cause doctors know best. As in their previous book, Yolen and Teague capture children's fears about being sick and put them to rest with playful read-aloud verse and wonderfully amusing pictures.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Teague’s funny, full-color illustrations are dominated by the creatures and lift the lightly didactic to the highly entertaining as human parents care for their dino charges in children’s bedrooms filled with toys, clothes, shoes, books, and a nervous cat, or in a doctor’s office.
–School Library Journal
