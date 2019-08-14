Hottest, Coldest, Highest, Deepest
Hottest, Coldest, Highest, Deepest
Steve Jenkins
Take a tour of earth's natural wonders to find the longest river (the Nile: 4,145 miles), the highest mountain (Mount Everest: 29,028 feet); the coldest place (Vostok, Antarctica at 129 below zero), and the windiest spot (atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire, with a record wind of 231 miles per hour). Each double page covers a geographical record-holder, and sports striking paper collage illustrations, two brief, fact-filled paragraphs, and a small inset map. Not only will you travel the world vicariously, but the mathematical comparisons for each place encompass miles, feet, inches, and temperature, making this an across-the-curriculum star for enhancing math, science, and geography skills and interests. Children can search out supporting information about each the 14 sites in books, encyclopedias, and Internet, and search for other interesting superlatives in the natural world, like the tallest trees or the largest reptile.
What distinguishes a Steve Jenkins book is the way it whets a child's desire to learn more about the world. Children will love trading more facts from his many animal record books, including Actual Size,Big and Little , and Biggest, Strongest, Fastest.
Themes : TRAVEL.
Trade Paperback
Buy Book
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- These visuals give young readers a full understanding of how amazing these natural wonders are.
School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Barrett, Judi. Things That Are Most in the World. Atheneum, 1998.
Burleigh, Robert. Earth from Above for Young Readers. Abrams, 2002.
Chin, Jason. Redwoods. Roaring Brook/Flash Point, 2009.
Collard, Sneed B., III. Animal Dads. Houghton Mifflin, 1997.
Hillman, Ben. How Big Is It?: A Big Book All About Bigness. Scholastic, 2007.
Hillman, Ben. How Fast Is It?: A Zippy Book All About Speed. Scholastic, 2008.
Hillman, Ben. How Strong Is It?: A Mighty Book All About Strength. Scholastic, 2008.
Jenkins, Steve. Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2004.
Jenkins, Steve. Big and Little. Houghton Mifflin, 1996.
Jenkins, Steve. Biggest, Strongest, Fastest. Ticknor & Fields, 1995.
Jenkins, Steve. Down, Down, Down: A Journey to the Bottom of the Sea. Houghton Mifflin, 2009.
Jenkins, Steve. Living Color. Houghton Mifflin, 2007.
Jenkins, Steve. Looking Down. Houghton Mifflin, 1995.
Jenkins, Steve. Never Smile at a Monkey. Houghton Mifflin, 2009.
Jenkins, Steve. The Top of the World: Climbing Mount Everest. Houghton Mifflin, 1999.
Jenkins, Steve. What Do You Do When Something Wants to Eat You? Houghton Mifflin, 1997.
Jenkins, Steve, and Robin Page. What Do You Do With a Tail Like This? Houghton Mifflin, 2003.
Morse, Jenifer. Scholastic Book of World Records. Scholastic Reference, 2008.
Scillian, Devin. P Is for Passport: A World Alphabet. Sleeping Bear, 2003.