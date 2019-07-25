Hi! Fly Guy

From bestselling author/illustrator Tedd Arnold, creator of PARTS and GREEN WILMA, comes the hilarious FLY GUY! It's easy to read and it comes with a shiny foil cover!



"A fly was flying. He was looking for something to eat. Something tasty. Something slimy. A boy was walking. He was looking for something to catch. Something smart. Something for The Amazing Pet Show."



The boy and fly meet and so begins a beautiful friendship. Er, and so begins a very funny friendship. Using hyperbole, puns, slapstick, and silly drawings, bestselling author/illustrator Tedd Arnold creates an easy reader that is full of fun. With an eye-catching holographic cover. This is the first in a series of four.

