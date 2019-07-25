Hi! Fly Guy
Hi! Fly Guy
Tedd Arnold (Illustrator)
From bestselling author/illustrator Tedd Arnold, creator of PARTS and GREEN WILMA, comes the hilarious FLY GUY! It's easy to read and it comes with a shiny foil cover!
"A fly was flying. He was looking for something to eat. Something tasty. Something slimy. A boy was walking. He was looking for something to catch. Something smart. Something for The Amazing Pet Show."
The boy and fly meet and so begins a beautiful friendship. Er, and so begins a very funny friendship. Using hyperbole, puns, slapstick, and silly drawings, bestselling author/illustrator Tedd Arnold creates an easy reader that is full of fun. With an eye-catching holographic cover. This is the first in a series of four.
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Suitably wacky cartoon art accompanies the text, which is simple enough for beginning readers ready to soar to a chapter-book format.
– Publishers Weekly
- Arnold’s amusing flight of fancy is illustrated with plenty of humor.
– Children
- Readers drawn by the flashy foil cover will stick around to applaud this unusually capable critter.
– Kirkus Reviews
