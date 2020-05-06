With all the time we have on our hands currently Crockett Johnson’s Harold and the Purple Crayon is the perfect children’s book to read and explore. Harold and the Purple Crayon is not only a great read but a book that can stretch a child’s imagination and provide hours of further fun beyond just its pages. Harold is a little boy who always carry’s his purple crayon with him. The story follows Harold as he takes a walk through a world that he interacts with. Harold uses his purple crayon to solve problems that he encounters along his walk. Harold draws things like an apple tree and a dragon to guard it, pies to eat for a picnic, and modes of transportation like a boat and a hot air balloon to move him through the story. Harold even ends his own story by drawing a bed for himself, crawling in and drifting off to sleep. Crockett Johnson’s illustrations are simple but striking, especially those in deep purple that Harold creates with his magic crayon. Harold and the Purple Crayon is a timeless classic that is as relevant and fun for children today as it was when it was released in 1955. As soon as you read Harold and the Purple Crayon you and the children in your life will be filled with ideas to keep you busy for many hours following. I highly recommend Harold and the Purple Crayon for adults and children two years old to five years old.