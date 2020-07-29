When you first open GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE, you are treated to a well-drawn, comprehensive map of The Hidden Palace. It is the perfect introduction to a fantasy book rich in detail and with a fascinating setting. Next to the map is an explanation of the caste system:

Paper Caste: Full humans.

Steel Caste: Mix of human and demon.

Moon Caste: Full demons.

The caste system is very important in GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE and the entire narrative surrounds it. Lei is of the paper caste, the lowest caste in the land. She lives a peaceful life in a small village with her father and family friend. One day, one of her worst fears comes true: soldiers from the kingdom invade her village, just like they did when they took her mom years before. This time, though, they have come for Lei.

Every year, the Demon king gets eight “Paper Girls.” They are essentially his mortal slaves. Some girls dream and prepare their whole lives to be Paper Girls, and others, like Lei, find it repulsive. Unfortunately for Lei, who was chosen because of her gorgeous golden eyes, she must play the part of Paper Girl, or her father and family friend will be killed.

Despite her horrible situation, Lei manages to make friends in the kingdom, both with the other Paper Girls, and with some of the other women in kingdom. Natasha Ngan does an amazing job of painting a great picture of each of the other seven paper girls. You may worry that with so many characters you may get confused or forget who is who, but Ngan’s careful writing ensures you will remember each one as her own individual character. Each has a unique personality, and getting to know the Paper Girls is one of the best parts of the book.

In addition to the Paper Girls, there are other wonderful characters you’ll get to know in the world of GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE. Two great characters in particular are Zelle, one of Lei’s strong-willed and kind teachers, and Lill, Lei’s maid who will remind you a lot of Effie Trinket if you have read THE HUNGER GAMES series.

Natasha Ngan grew up in Malaysia, and does a beautiful job of incorporating her culture and heritage into the book. She is also a great writer, and manages to tell the captivating story with poetic paragraphs filled with striking imagery.

The book deals with some difficult topics, including sexual assault, so readers should approach with caution. Ngan does a fine job of handling the situations, and includes important phone numbers to call for help at the end of the book.

GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE is a beautiful diverse read filled with fantasy, magic, combat, and forbidden romances. It does a great job of mixing some of your favorite young adult books including THE HUNGER GAMES, THE CRUEL PRINCE, and CINDER. You won’t want to miss it.