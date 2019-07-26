Get Well, Good Knight

In a dark cave in a dense forest in a faraway kingdom, three little dragons are in their beds, not feeling well. "Methinks I heard a sneeze," declares the Good Knight, out on his daily ride, and gallops through the forest to attend to their fevered sniffling, coughing, and sneezing. "Fear not, good dragons. I will help you get well," declares the armor-clad knight, and off he rides to seek a cure from the old wizard. Alas, neither of the wizard's awful concoctions—the smelly scaly snail-y soup or the slimy grimy soup—appeals to the little dragons, and they turn up their little green noses. Luckily, the Good Knight's own mother boils up her own yummy chicken soup recipe, and that does the trick.

Themes : PARENT AND CHILD. CREATIVE DRAMA. SOUP.