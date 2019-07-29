Get the Scoop on Animal Poop: From Lions to Tapeworms, 251 Cool Facts About Scat, Frass, Dung and More!

There comes a time in every kid’s life when poop becomes an object of fascination, and this entertaining and informative introduction to coprology, the study of feces, is sure to satisfy every imaginable scatological curiosity. Ever wonder why rabbits, hamsters, pigs, and gorillas eat their own poop, why apes eat horse turds, monkeys eat elephant dung, and moths eat koala bear poop? The answers are here.

But readers soon learn that poop is more than what’s for dinner. There are remarkably innovative ways animals use poop. Some ground-nesting birds spray a thick circle of poop around their eggs to keep insects away, while hippos and rhinos use poop to mark their territories. Some caterpillars shoot it to throw predatory wasps off their trail, while other caterpillars build umbrellas with their poop to hide under. Who knew that opossums release a sticky green anal liquid when threatened, and that moose poop makes good jewelry? Perhaps the most bizarre application of poop is by some parasites that use it to reproduce, creating zombie ants and zombie snails.

This book, full of cool facts and abundantly illustrated with color photographs of animals taking a poop, using it, and eating it, is sure to elicit plenty of giggles and Ewwwws as readers learn about the science of dung. Totally gross and amazingly informative, Get the Scoop on Animal Poop is as fascinating as it is fun.

Reviewed by : Sully

Themes : ANIMALS.