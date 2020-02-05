Frog and Toad Are Friends by Arnold Lobel is an early reader book that also works well as a story book. Frog and Toad are Friends tells the story of two friends of different personalities and the adventures they get into. Each story explains how the friends view the situations they find themselves in and uses humor to help children understand how to accept the different personalities of others. Frog and Toad are Friends is a great book for introducing children to chapter books. Even if a child is a pre-reader, they will experience the idea behind chapter books with this book five separate short stories. Those who are beginning to read will be set up for success through the simple vocabulary and large print.

Each story can be extended upon by asking questions that deal with friendship, social problem solving, and acceptance of others. The illustrations are eye catching and support the words of the story which further helps pre-readers and beginning readers to feel the successful when re-telling the story. Children from preschool to elementary school will be able to identify with the interactions between Frog and Toad and will be able revisit what they learned from the story when they are encountered with communication issues with others. Everyone knows someone like either Frog and Toad and that helps to engage children and pique their interest in reading. Frog and Toad are Friends is a book that will have children asking for it to be read to them at three and four, and then continue reading it through elementary school.