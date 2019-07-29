Food for Thought: The Complete Book of Concepts for Growing Minds
Food for Thought
Saxton Freymann (Illustrator); Joost Elffers
You'll drool over the sharp color photos, taken of a cornucopia of real fruits and vegetables, carved, posed, or assembled to look like animals and objects. The food creatures, made from bananas, peppers, cherries, mushrooms, and more—there's a list of the more than 75 ingredients on the copyright page—demonstrate a series of simple concepts all young children need to know: shapes, colors, numbers, letters, and opposites. The comical expressions on the "faces" of the creatures will get children grinning, especially when they can identify the animals and the produce used to construct them, including frogs carved from green peppers, sheep made out of nubby cauliflower florets, and a snowman assembled from white mushroom caps.
Themes : ENGLISH LANGUAGE. FOOD.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Children will thoroughly enjoy the clever artwork and adorable characters. A visual treat.
–Melinda Piehler, School Library Journal
- Viewers can’t help but respond to the art’s broad, infectious humor, and for members of the diapered set, big one- or two-word captions have been added to each page.
–Kirkus Reviews
