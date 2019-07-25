Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed
Eileen Christelow (Illustrator)
"One fell off and bumped his head. The Mama called the doctor. The doctor said, No more monkeys jumping on the bed." Originally published as a picture book in 1989, this classic rhyming bedtime story about five ebullient monkey siblings now comes in many formats: an easy read-along paperback with a CD, in Spanish, as five little finger puppets, and now as a large board book dubbed "A Lap Board Book" by the publisher. This one will be a bedtime favorite unless you mind your once-sleepy toddlers jumping up and down, shaking their index fingers gleefully, and chanting, "No more monkeys jumping on the bed." They'll count down from five to none, and squeal over the cheerful pastel and watercolor illustrations of the sassy monkeys and their long-suffering mama.
Themes : ANIMALS. MOTHERS. STORIES IN RHYME.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This is a natural for younger story hours, and can also be used with beginning readers. Whether sublimely happy or ridiculously goofy, Christelow’s expressive monkeys pack a lot of appeal.
– School Library Journal
