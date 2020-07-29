Ballerina Misty Copeland teaches young women to dare to dream in her beautiful children's book FIREBIRD. Illustrated by award-winning illustrator Christopher Myers, FIREBIRD tells the story of a young girl who lacks confidence, who doubts that she can ever be as successful as her idol, Misty Copeland. Copeland explains to the young girl that with hard work and dedications she too can be a "firebird." Perhaps the most important lesson taught in this inspirational book is the power of one's ability to believe in themselves.

In her authors note Copeland talks about how as a young aspiring ballerina she turned to books and never saw herself represented. She felt like she did not fit the mold to be the ballerina she dreamed of becoming. Now, as the first African American female principal dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre, she has taken it upon herself to lead a new generation of aspiring dancers and teach them that they are not alone. FIREBRID empowers children to dream big and encourages them to accomplish those dreams. She writes: "My hopes are that people will feel empowered to be whatever they want to be. To feel that they have no limits, just endless dreams that are reachable. No matter what that dream is, you have the power to make it come true with hard work and dedication, despite what you look like or struggle with."

FIREBIRD is a wonderful story with a powerful and important message. Copeland’s message transcends the dance world and applies to all children aspiring to do something extraordinary.