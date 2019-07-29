Finn Throws a Fit!
Finn Throws a Fit!
David Elliott; Timothy Basil Ering (Illustrator)
Look at the cover with that woebegone, discontented toddler. If ever there was a book to show to kids with the simple question, "What do you think this story is about?" this is it. It begins, "Finn likes peaches. Usually." Look at the sweet little toddler on the first page, sitting there in his green chair, holding two ripe peaches, a beatific smile on his face and big yellow boots on his feet. What an angel. Now turn the page. How quickly things unravel. "But today, Finn doesn't like peaches. Today, Finn doesn't like anything." His smiling, red-haired mom is on her knees, offering him a nice plate of peaches. His dad is dangling a fish on a fishing pole and holding a football out to him. Finn won't even look at them. There's a black scribble of lines above Finn's head, a bit like the frustration scribble above Pigeon's head in Mo Willems's Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Finn's got his blue security blanket wrapped around himself, and he looks like he's going to blow.
Themes : BEHAVIOR. HUMOR.
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Overall, the book is fun and captures the essence of a cranky toddler whose moods can change as fast as the weather.
–School Library Journal
