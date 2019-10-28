Eruption!: Volcanoes and the Science of Saving Lives
Eruption!
Elizabeth Rusch; Tom Uhlman (Illustrator)
The title and the cover say it all. Eruption! How do populated cities and towns, farms, animals, and people survive an eruption of a volcano? Is it possible to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people that live in the shadows of active volcanoes? If a volcano has been dormant for hundreds of years, is it safe to populate and farm the land hot lava and ash once destroyed? Are there lessons to be learned from the lives and towns that have been lost?
Reviewed by : MJI
Themes : SCIENCE AND SCIENTISTS. CITIES AND TOWNS. NATURE.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “This book gives tragic and terrifying volcanoes a sense of story that other books lack by talking about real-life crises and how individuals came together to keep millions of people safe.”
– School Library Journal
- “High-stakes science, portrayed in one of the scarier entries in this bar-setting series.”
– Kirkus
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Heos, Bridget. Stronger Than Steel: Spider Silk DNA and the Quest for Better Bulletproof Vests, Sutures, and Parachute Rope. HMH Books for Young Readers, 2013.
Rusch, Elizabeth. The Mighty Mars Rovers: The Incredible Adventures of Spirit and Opportunity HMH Books for Young Readers, 2012.