Don’t Worry Little Crab
Don't Worry, Little Crab
Chris Haughton (Illustrator)
I discovered this wonderful children’s book while looking for something to read at the beach with the children I care for. It was the perfect find! Don’t worry Little Crab is about small crab who lives with a bigger crab and they are thinking of going for a swim. When they reach the ocean edge little crab sees the waves and isn’t so crazy about going swimming anymore. Little crab is scared of the size of the waves and decides not to go swimming (which is s big problem for a crab). The rest of the story of Don’t Worry Little Crab is how the little crab and the big crab work to help little crab overcome his fear. It is a cute, short and simple story that makes it a great read for younger children such as toddlers, but is also great for preschoolers with the message it has to offer. Don’t Worry Little Crab uses repetition in the plot to help younger children understand the message of the story. The illustrations are warm and friendly in their simplicity and draw readers into the story. I would recommend this book for families and teachers who have children toddler to preschool age. It’s message over dealing with and overcoming fear is invaluable. The reason it was perfect for my situation was because I had a three-year-old who was beginning swimming lessons and was having some anxiety over it. Don’t Worry Little Crab helped to unlock her “I can do it” spirit and she is swimming like a fish!
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “With minimal detail, Haughton conveys the loving relationship between two small creatures, emphasizing gentle support to help little ones overcome their fear and discover their own resilience and potential. A charming and visually stunning adventure that will resonate for children and caregivers alike.” ―Kirkus Reviews
- “Haughton’s white spray and oncoming waves are startlingly real, and the tense sequence makes it easy to feel for Little Crab. But Very Big Crab is full of encouragement: “Let’s just go a little bit farther… I think you’ll like it.”… Little Crab discovers the prism of riches that lie waiting beyond the terror of the unknown. Haughton uses his substantial gifts to confront the challenge of a new experience—and its rewards.”―Publisher’s Weekly
“Illustrated in Haughton’s signature minimalist style with a matching blocky font, the layouts, color transitions, and body language of the crabs combine to create an enormously expressive story with lovable protagonists. Haughton’s simple language perfectly captures the tone of an excited and nervous youngster and a very patient adult, while several repetitions make for predictability young audiences will enjoy.”
—School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- A Little SPOT of Anxiety: A Story About Calming Your Worries by Diane Alber
- Goodnight Everyone by Chris Haughton
- We Don’t Eat Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins