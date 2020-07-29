I discovered this wonderful children’s book while looking for something to read at the beach with the children I care for. It was the perfect find! Don’t worry Little Crab is about small crab who lives with a bigger crab and they are thinking of going for a swim. When they reach the ocean edge little crab sees the waves and isn’t so crazy about going swimming anymore. Little crab is scared of the size of the waves and decides not to go swimming (which is s big problem for a crab). The rest of the story of Don’t Worry Little Crab is how the little crab and the big crab work to help little crab overcome his fear. It is a cute, short and simple story that makes it a great read for younger children such as toddlers, but is also great for preschoolers with the message it has to offer. Don’t Worry Little Crab uses repetition in the plot to help younger children understand the message of the story. The illustrations are warm and friendly in their simplicity and draw readers into the story. I would recommend this book for families and teachers who have children toddler to preschool age. It’s message over dealing with and overcoming fear is invaluable. The reason it was perfect for my situation was because I had a three-year-old who was beginning swimming lessons and was having some anxiety over it. Don’t Worry Little Crab helped to unlock her “I can do it” spirit and she is swimming like a fish!