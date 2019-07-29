Dog and Bear: Two Friends, Three Stories

Dog, a little brown dachshund, and his best friend Bear, a multicolored stuffed teddy, have three little adventures together. Bear is scared to jump down from a tall chair until Dog coaches him to slide down his long back; Dog wants bear to play with him, but Bear is busy reading a book about a dog and a stuffed bear; and Dog decides to change his boring name to something spiffier, like Spot. ("But you don't have any spots," says Bear sagely.) Do ask your listeners to predict what name Dog will settle upon.

Themes : BEARS. DOGS. FRIENDSHIP. HUMOR.