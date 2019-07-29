Do You Know Which Ones Will Grow?

What fun! Sit down with a four-year-old, a kindergartener, a first grader, and "do" this book together. On the left-hand page of each spread, you'll find a living being and the start of a question: "If a calf grows and becomes a cow…" Then look at the right-hand page where you'll see an inanimate object and the rest of the question: …"can a shovel grow to become (lift the flap) a plow?"

NO WAY! NO HOW!

An owlet grows into an owl, but can a washcloth grow into a towel? A kid becomes a goat; can a sweater become a coat?

NEVER! UH UH!

The certainty of the child's response, the boldness of the graphics, and the silliness of the questions will have you turning pages faster and faster with each reading, until even pre-readers are taking this book on by themselves.

What a great way to introduce young children to an important concept: one of the key differences between living things and inanimate objects and to encourage older children to grow their vocabularies. Both child and adult will enjoy the art style – so friendly, so approachable. They'll also find it easy to take this game on the road and play it beyond the book – making up their own rhyming living-nonliving pairs.

Reviewed by : LLW

Themes : ANIMALS. HUMOR. WORDS AND WORDPLAY.