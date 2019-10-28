Delicious: The Art and Life of Wayne Thiebaud
Delicious
Susan Goldman Rubin
This innovative and enticing biography introduces 20th century painter Wayne Thiebaud, famed for painting ordinary objects like cakes, slices of pie, ice cream cones, rows of shoes, and pinball machines. Color runs riot in this compact little book that reminds you of a box of candy. Each smooth-textured page and typeface is a different hue; you'd need a box of 96 Crayolas to put a name to all of the colors. Facing each page of text is a reproduction of one of Thiebaud's luscious paintings, pastels, or prints, most of which have not been previously published. What's so compelling about Rubin's text are not just the absorbing and skillfully told chronology and anecdotes of Thiebaud's life, but also her clear-eyed descriptions and analysis of his style, technique, and paintings. All of these are integrated with many life-lesson quotes from Thiebaud about how and why he paints. Bring on the desserts. Inspired by Thiebaud's wonderful renditions of assorted sweets, your home-grown artists may want to paint them before they eat them.
Reviewed by : JF.
Themes : ART. BIOGRAPHY.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- The whole thing is like an ice cream sundae–as bright, colorful, and alive as Wayne Thiebaud’s work. This is an excellent choice for both middle and upper school libraries and art departments.
Kathleen Karr, Children
- From the colorful striped endpapers to the muted solid background on every page, each component supports the artist and his work. A must-purchase for collections.
Carol S. Surges, School Library Journal
- A lively biography that also models quite lucidly how an artist thinks about art, and how he or she might go about making it. Delicious indeed.
Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Duggleby, John. Story Painter: The Life of Jacob Lawrence. Chronicle, 1998. ISBN-10: 0811820823
Gherman, Beverly. Norman Rockwell: Storyteller with a Brush. Atheneum, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0689820014
Greenberg, Jan, and Sandra Jordan. Action Jackson. Roaring Brook, 2002. ISBN-13: 978-0312367510
Greenberg, Jan, and Sandra Jordan. Andy Warhol: Prince of Pop. Delacorte, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0385732758
Greenberg, Jan, and Sandra Jordan. Chuck Close, Up Close. DK Ink, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0789424860
Krull, Kathleen. Lives of the Artists: Masterpieces, Messes (and What the Neighbors Thought). Harcourt, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0152001032
Raczka, Bob. Here’s Looking at Me: How Artists See Themselves. Millbrook, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0822573050