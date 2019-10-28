Delicious: The Art and Life of Wayne Thiebaud

This innovative and enticing biography introduces 20th century painter Wayne Thiebaud, famed for painting ordinary objects like cakes, slices of pie, ice cream cones, rows of shoes, and pinball machines. Color runs riot in this compact little book that reminds you of a box of candy. Each smooth-textured page and typeface is a different hue; you'd need a box of 96 Crayolas to put a name to all of the colors. Facing each page of text is a reproduction of one of Thiebaud's luscious paintings, pastels, or prints, most of which have not been previously published. What's so compelling about Rubin's text are not just the absorbing and skillfully told chronology and anecdotes of Thiebaud's life, but also her clear-eyed descriptions and analysis of his style, technique, and paintings. All of these are integrated with many life-lesson quotes from Thiebaud about how and why he paints. Bring on the desserts. Inspired by Thiebaud's wonderful renditions of assorted sweets, your home-grown artists may want to paint them before they eat them.

