Death Cloud (Young Sherlock Holmes series)

When fourteen-year-old Sherlock Holmes discovers a blister-covered corpse, his fearless mind and thirst for adventure lead him on a heart-stopping journey - from the quiet countryside to London's dockland underworld, through fire, kidnapping, and espionage, to the heart of a terrifying plot that holds Britain's future in its grasp. Young Sherlock will need every ounce of courage, determination, and strength to defeat an enemy of exquisitely evil intent.