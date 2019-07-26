Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa
Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa
Erica Silverman; Betsy Lewin (Illustrator)
Red-ponytailed Cowgirl Kate and her chocolate-colored talking horse Cocoa are the best of buds. In four cheerful, easy-to-read chapters, Kate tells Cocoa the story of how she found him, gives him a surprise in a box, counts cows with him, and sleeps in the barn with him, where he sings her to sleep with a lullaby. The sparky repartee between Kate and Cocoa, the most endearing talking horse since Mr. Ed, and the robust watercolors on each page will get readers wanting to know more about cowboys and cowgirls and how to take care of a horse. Don't be surprised when your cowpoke starts lobbying for one in the back yard. The spunky cowgirl, Kate, will sure appeal to girls, though Cocoa is all-boy, so everyone should be happy.
Themes : COWBOYS. HORSES.
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- A fine choice for reading aloud to small groups or for confident new readers to tackle on their own.
–Gillian Engberg, Booklist
- This book is sure to be a favorite with girls and parents everywhere.
–Heidi Hauser Green, Children
- The humorous text, warm friendship between horse and owner and captivating illustrations add up to a cowgirl and “cowhorse” with enough star power to ride the range together in subsequent sequels.
–Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Cronin, Doreen. Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type. Simon & Schuster, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0743461511
- Dadey, Debbie. Shooting Star: Annie Oakley, the Legend. Walker, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0802784841
- Frank, John. The Toughest Cowboy. Simon & Schuster, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0689834615
- Icenoggle, Jodi. ‘Til the Cows Come Home. Boyds Mills, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-1563979873
- Johnston, Tony. The Cowboy and the Black-Eyed Pea. Putnam, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-0698113565
- Ketteman, Helen. Bubba the Cowboy Prince. Scholastic, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0590255066
- Kimmel, Eric A. Charlie Drives the Stage. Holiday House, 1989. ISBN-13: 978-0823407385
- Lowell, Susan. Cindy Ellen: A Wild Western Cinderella. Orchard, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0060274467
- Lowell, Susan. Little Red Cowboy Hat. Henry Holt, 1997.
- Mitchell, Marianne. Joe Cinders. Henry Holt, 2002. ISBN-13: 978-0805065299
- Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge Series. Simon & Schuster. ISBN-13: 978-0689810046
- Silverman, Erica. Big Pumpkin. Macmillan, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-0689801297
- Silverman, Erica. Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa: Partners. Harcourt, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0152060107
- Silverman, Erica. Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa: Rain or Shine. Harcourt, 2008. ISBN-13: 978-0152053840
- Silverman, Erica. Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa: School Days. Harcourt, 2008. ISBN-13: 978-0152061302
- Silverman, Erica. Don’t Fidget a Feather! Macmillan, 1994. ISBN-13: 978-0689819674
- Thomas, Shelley Moore. Good Night, Good Knight. Dutton, 2000. (And others in the Good Knight series.) ISBN-13: 978-0142302019