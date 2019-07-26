Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa

Red-ponytailed Cowgirl Kate and her chocolate-colored talking horse Cocoa are the best of buds. In four cheerful, easy-to-read chapters, Kate tells Cocoa the story of how she found him, gives him a surprise in a box, counts cows with him, and sleeps in the barn with him, where he sings her to sleep with a lullaby. The sparky repartee between Kate and Cocoa, the most endearing talking horse since Mr. Ed, and the robust watercolors on each page will get readers wanting to know more about cowboys and cowgirls and how to take care of a horse. Don't be surprised when your cowpoke starts lobbying for one in the back yard. The spunky cowgirl, Kate, will sure appeal to girls, though Cocoa is all-boy, so everyone should be happy.

Themes : COWBOYS. HORSES.