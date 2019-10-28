BROWN GIRL DREAMING is the winner of the 2014 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, the 2015 Coretta Scott King Book Award, and received the 2015 Newbery Honor. It is a truly incredible, and in my opinion, essential read for ages 10 and up.

In her memoir, Jacqueline Woodson tells the story of her childhood growing up in an extremely unique and important time in American history. Though she was born in 1963 in Ohio, Woodson spent the beginning of her childhood growing up in segregated South Carolina. She is surrounded by contradictions; the infinite love of her grandparents, the torment of the Jim Crow laws, and the promise of the Civil Rights movement. Later she and her family move to Brooklyn where she must maneuver a new and dramatically different territory. Listening to the stories of her family young Woodson discovers her love of writing and desire to one day become a writer: “The first time I write my full name/Jacqueline Amanda Woodson/without anybody’s help/on a clean white page in my composition notebook, / I know/if I wanted to/I could write anything.”

The book is written in free verse. It is a triumph how Woodson manages to write so beautifully, but in such an accessible manner. BROWN GIRL DREAMING is deeply intimate and addresses extremely complicated and mature issues, yet Woodson does an impeccable job telling her story in a manner that is easy for children to digest. Her story is unflinchingly honest. Her poems are precious windows into her life that allow us to learn and feel as if we are growing up alongside her. I would recommend this book to teachers, because it lends itself to a wonderful discussion. I would also recommend this book to parents to read with their children and open the discussion of race and finding one’s identity at home.

Reviewed by : Elora Weil