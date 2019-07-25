Bark, George

A welcome addition to the wide array of bedtime books, Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site is sure to charm young children with its tale of what happens when the sun goes down on a construction site. Little ones who play as hard as the construction vehicles work all day long will love learning that even the biggest, toughest trucks say goodnight.

Throughout the book, each truck is spotlighted for the work he does when the sun is up. No one truck can get the job done alone, but together the crane truck, cement mixer, dump truck, bulldozer, and the excavator can do it all! Then, when the sun sets, even the most-hardworking trucks love to turn off their engines, rest their wheels, and settle down for a peaceful night's sleep. Young truck-lovers will delight in learning all about what each truck does on the job, while undoubtedly finding themselves starting to yawn as the trucks wind down for bedtime.

Sherri Duskey Rinker's soothing rhyming text pairs beautifully with Tom Lichtenheld's vibrant watercolor and colored-pencil illustrations. The result works perfectly to create a peaceful and sleepy atmosphere. This book is so beautifully done in all aspects , that Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site will likely become an often-asked for and well-loved bedtime book. Highly recommend!

Reviewed by : KSD

Themes : STORIES IN RHYME. PERSONIFICATION. CONSTRUCTION. BEDTIME BOOKS. TRUCKS.