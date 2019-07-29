Babymouse #1: Queen of the World! (Babymouse series)

Babymouse: Queen of the World.

Babymouse connives to gets herself invited to a sleepover at the house of her arch nemesis, a popular cat named Felicia Furrypaws, but ultimately realizes she far prefers to hang out with her faithful friend, Wilson Weasel.

So far, there are nine un-put-down-able graphic novelettes in this hilarious series all about the daydreaming title heroine, Babymouse, a Walter Mitty-like everymouse with a little pink heart adorning every outfit. Written and illustrated by the talented team of Jennifer L. Holm, author of two Newbery Honor novels for older readers, Our Only May Amelia and Penny from Heaven, and her brother, Matthew, a graphic designer, each book taps into and channels familiar aspects of middle school angst. Drawn with heavy black lines and hand-drawn panels on white paper, with hot pink highlights, the comic book style illustrations are refreshingly original, as are Babymouse's vivid reveries in response to the frustrations of her day, and her repartee with the cheeky, unseen, advice dispensing narrator. Readers will adopt Babymouse's favorite retort for their own exasperations: "Typical!"

OTHER BOOKS IN THIS SERIES:

Babymouse: Our Hero. Holm, Jennifer L., and Matthew Holm. Illus. by Matthew Holm. Random House, 2005. (95 pages, SUGGESTED AGES 7-10)

ISBN-13: 978-0375932304

After she oversleeps and misses the school bus, the plucky mouse confronts a homework-eating locker, the agony of fractions, and flare-ups with the catty Felicia Furrypaws. She must go up against Felicia in the one aspect of school that is Babymouse's undoing—phys ed and a dreaded game of dodgeball.

Themes : BALL GAMES. GRAPHIC NOVELS. MICE. POPULARITY.