Atomic Ace (He’s Just My Dad)
Atomic Ace
Jeff Weigel (Illustrator)
Graphic novels are the in thing now. Here's an instantly appealing graphic picture book, in the classic style of the Captain Marvel or Superman comics some of us inhaled when we were growing up. Illustrated in glorious glossy ink and brush illustrations—just like the comics, only on better paper—the story is related in matter of fact rhyming stanzas by Atomic Ace's own son, who appreciates having a superhero for a dad. Sure, Atomic Ace fights crime, but he's also a regular guy, cooking his son Saturday hot dog lunches (with his nuclear breath) and hitting baseballs (clear into space). When Dad misses his son's band recital, it's only because he's had an unfortunate run-in with his ruthless nemesis, the Insect King, which has left him with a giant ant's head on his shoulders. At school, classmates Mike and Chad make fun of Atomic Ace, but that's how kids are when your dad's in the news. They're just jealous. Don't worry about Dad, though. Good triumphs over evil any day. And there's even a sequel, Atomic Ace and the Robot Rampage.
Themes : CARTOONS AND COMICS. FATHERS. HEROES. STORIES IN RHYME.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Debut illustrator Weigel expertly inks and colors this semi-spoof to resemble a superhero comic.
–Publishers Weekly
- The rhyming text never misses a beat.
–John Sigwald, School Library Journal
- The gently rhyming test combined with the art work creates a very unique book, and a work which gives thanks to all dads.
–Marya Jansen-Gruber, Children
